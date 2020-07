Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week and were able to accurately identify the virus with a 94% success rate, according to a pilot project led by the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover. Researchers challenged the dogs to sniff out Covid-19 in the saliva of more than 1,000 healthy and infected people.

So will the airport dogs get trained for this? A dog at every office building in America? I’m putting it out there because I want Rona to end!