Dog Poop….The Calendar.

A gag gift…that might actually make you gag! Welcome in the new year with a Pooping Pooches Calendar! It’s just so gross it’s hilarious!!

12 $h!++y months of photos with dogs doing their business in scenic locations.

The calendar has been around for a few years and you can also buy corresponding postcards.

The price is $14.99 and $1 from each calendar sale goes to the Maui Humane Society.

I think you already have someone in mind who would like this calendar! Or is it for you?! Perfect for your office!