This adorable dog is going viral for giving himself a Smurf makeover. Dog mom posted the photo of her normally white pooch with blue paint all over. Since the dye job was uneven, it gave off a very “ombre” look. For the record, the dog was checked out by a vet and is ok.

“MY NEW DOG GOT INTO MY OIL PAINT????” the Twitter user captioned the image of her pup sporting the Smurf look.