Dog Advent Calendars Are Back! Here Is Where You Can Find One!

Trader Joe’s wants to make sure Fido isn’t left out this holiday season, bringing back their advent calendars for pets.

While you’re peeling back the windows on your booze/cheese/chocolate/ socks-filled boxes, Rover can get in on the action too.

Introduced last year, the set containing 24 Salmon and sweet potato treats runs just $6.

Cats aren’t left out this time around, with TJ’s Vice President of Merchandising, Colin Fields, noting last month a feline version will be out, filled with salmon and seaweed snacks.

Do you spoil your pets extra around the holidays? What do you do?