Does Pinot Go With With A Thin Mint? NO! A Do-Si-Do, You Fool!

It’s that time of year where Girl Scout Cookies are everywhere and you can’t help but buy a box…or two or three. But instead of plowing through the box of delicious cookies with milk you can now pair them with wine, adding a bit of sophistication.

If you’re into the shortbread cookies, Barefoot Wines winemaker Jen Wall suggests chardonnay.

Malbec is the choice for Thin Mint lovers and for those that like Samoas or Caramel deLites a Brut Rose is the perfect pairing.

Is Do-si-dos or peanut butter sandwich your go-to Girl Scout Cookie? Pinot Noir is a perfect choice, kind of like grown-up peanut butter and jelly. Pinot Grigio is best served with lemon-ups.

What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Have you tried the cookies with wine? What was your favorite?