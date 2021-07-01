Does Olivia Rodrigo have a new boyfriend?

Stefan Kohli

Olivia Rodrigo says she’s moved on from the place she was when she recorded her hit album, SOUR. Maybe one reason she was able to do that is that she reportedly has a new love in her life.

A source supposedly close to Olivia tells E! Online that when the “Drivers License” star attended the premiere of Space Jam 2, which was held at California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain, she brought along producer Adam Faze as her date and introduced him as her “boyfriend.”

“Olivia was in great spirits…They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” the source dished to E!, saying the two were “together the entire night.”

Another premiere attendee told E!, “The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like [Adam] also knew a lot of people there. It just felt like comfortable, cuddly, new young love.”

The first source tells E! that Adam and Olivia “met through industry friends” and have been dating for “a few months.”

“She seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious,” adds the insider.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.