Does Justin Bieber really want to sell his home via Instagram?

iStock/FeverpitchedNow that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have said their vows in front of family and friends, you'd think they'd be in a nesting mood -- but apparently, Justin wants to get rid of their multi-million dollar mansion. At least, that's what he said on Instagram.

After posting numerous photos of his and Hailey's house with the caption "home vibes," Justin then wrote, "Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?"

He then wrote, "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it" -- and followed that up with a post saying, "I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

According to People, Justin spent months looking for the house with Hailey, and finally bought the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in March for $8.5 million. It features oak floors, steel case windows, unique art pieces -- including what looks like a bunch of KAWS scultpures -- as well as arcade games, a foosball table, and a stairwell lined with skateboard decks.



There's no word on whether Justin is serious about selling the home or, more importantly, how Hailey feels about it.

