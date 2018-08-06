Does Beyonce steal from other artists???

Azealia Banks is a singer and rapper, but these days she’s most known for speaking her mind about her unpopular opinions. It seems like every day Banks is targeting someone new. Her latest target? Beyonce’.

Banks took to her Instagram this weekend to post a series of IG stories calling out Beyonce’ saying that she “loves to push the female empowerment s**t but is just always trying to steal from talented women and outdo them”. This isn’t the first time Banks has gone after Beyonce’. Back in 2016, after Lemonade came out, Banks said, “Now that black women’s suffering is a national conversation, she wants to hop on it and make our suffering ‘trendy’…she needs to stay under Jay-z’s foot where she belongs, and stay out of the creative woman’s way.”

Wow, talk about a hater. Shouldn’t women be lifting other women up? What is Azealia’s deal? Do you think she has a point? Or do you think she has her own issues she needs to work on? -Suits