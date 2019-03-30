Does Andrew Lincoln Regret Leaving The Walking Dead?

It seems that Andrew Lincoln has some regrets about leaving “The Walking Dead” during season 9 of the AMC series.

Former co-star Norman Reedus was doing an interview and talked about how much fun he had filming the season and spoke about a chat he had with Andrew, “I talked to Andy and he was like ‘Man I picked the wrong time to leave the show because it’s so f—ing good right now. I’m like, Yeah, you did dude.”

Good thing for Lincoln is that he will be coming back in a TV movie to answer what happened to his character once he was helicopter-ed away. Do you think the show has gotten better since Andrew Lincoln left the show?