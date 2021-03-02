Doctor Appears In Court Video While Performing Surgery

The California Medical Board is investigating a surgeon who appeared at a virtual trial while actually performing surgery.

Dr. Scott Green was already in the middle of the surgery and was called on to answer a traffic charge. During the hearing, which aired on YouTube, the clerk says to the doctor, “Are you available for trial?. It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now.” The doctor replied, “I am, sir. Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.”

The presiding commissioner, Gary Link, then ended the hearing and said, “I don’t think that’s appropriate. I’m going to come up with a different date when you’re not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient.”

Dr. Green has since apologized for the incident. Would you sue if your doctor was on a Zoom call while operating on you?