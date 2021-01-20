Do You Want To Drive The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

For some people, it’s a job in hot dog heaven. The Kraft-Heinz company is looking for a group of people to drive its famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile across the country in a trek that’s expected to take about a year. Successful applicants will be part of a team that will take the 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle on the road, stopping at more than 200 events, according to the job listing. The ideal candidate is an “outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, college graduate who has an appetite for adventure and is willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for one year,” per the listing.

The search for drivers comes after the company cancelled the Weinermobile’s 2020 trip due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new trip is expected to kick off in October, according to company officials.

Would you be embarrassed to be seen in the Weinermobile, or do you think it would be cool? What’s the weirdest job you’ve ever had?