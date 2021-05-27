Do You Think This Listener Is Living Next To A Murderer?

IS MY NEIGHBOR A MURDERER?

It’s JBird. I got this email from one of our listeners. They think their neighbor might be a murderer. What do you think?

Hey JBird,

It’s the second time I’ve seen my neighbor bury something in his backyard after midnight. I’ve also seen him bring large duffle bags from his car at odd hours. The other day I saw him and he had a huge scratch on his neck, almost like someone was fighting him off. I’m beginning to expect this guy might be a murderer. Unfortunately, my security cameras can’t pick up everything. I do have him on footage carrying duffle bags out from his car. I have footage of him digging…you just can’t see what he’s throwing in there. How should I handle this?

What do you all think? Is this neighbor a murderer?