Do You Talk To Yourself?! If Not, Scientists Say You Should!

If you talk to yourself, keep doing it. According to science, talking to yourself is actually a good thing.

Seriously, Lisa Ferentz says, “expressing inner thoughts out loud can help you better conquer the present and future and is something that everyone should start practicing.”

Ferentz also suggests that writing down what you’re grateful for on a regular basis and giving yourself “silent pep-talks” are beneficial for your mental state too.

Have you ever called someone out for talking to themselves? Do you talk to yourself? Do you answer yourself?