Do You Need A Breast Augmentation, Or Just Toothpaste?

Don’t knock it til you try it! The newest trend is….rubbing toothpaste into their breasts?

There is a thought by some that rubbing the toothpaste onto their boobs will make them look bigger and help reduce sagging. Yes… I am serious.

One YouTuber is sharing a video that shows viewers how to make a paste containing toothpaste, cucumber, yogurt, flour and egg whites.

What’s the strangest home beauty enhancement you have tried? I tried avocado, bananas and egg whites in my hair once and it was a NIGHTMARE to get out! I think I’m gonna pass on the toothpaste trick.