Do You Need A Breast Augmentation, Or Just Toothpaste?
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 5:11 PM

Don’t knock it til you try it!  The newest trend is….rubbing toothpaste into their breasts?

There is a thought by some that rubbing the toothpaste onto their boobs will make them look bigger and help reduce sagging. Yes… I am serious.

One YouTuber is sharing a video that shows viewers how to make a paste containing toothpaste, cucumber, yogurt, flour and egg whites.

What’s the strangest home beauty enhancement you have tried? I tried avocado, bananas and egg whites in my hair once and it was a NIGHTMARE to get out!  I think I’m gonna pass on the toothpaste trick.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CNN will air the last season of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” Win Passes To A PRIVATE Performance With Calum Scott! David Hasselhoff Got Married! Wonder If They Served Hamburgers? Acting Like A Jerk? You Might Just Be Dehydrated! Tom Cruise Moves To Florida! Happy Birthday Orlando! 
Comments