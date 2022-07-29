Do you like ‘Magic: The Gathering’, money and Post Malone? Listen up

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

If you love playing Magic: The Gathering and could use an extra $100,000, Post Malone has an opportunity for you.

Business Wire reports the “Circles” rapper has teamed with the shopping platform Whatnot to give one lucky Magic player the opportunity to beat him in a one-on-one match. If that player is victorious, they’ll win $100,000!

In order to get selected, you have to tune in to a Whatnot livestream August 4 at 9 p.m. ET. on postmalone.whatnot.com. A winner will be randomly selected.

Anyone — no matter their experience with tabletop strategy games — can join this contest. So, if the “Sunflower” singer selects a contestant who has never played ﻿Magic: The Gathering﻿, they will be trained by expert Reid Duke so they have a fighting chance when they take on Post August 11 in a live, one-on-one match.

Said the ﻿Spenser Confidential﻿ star, “I absolutely love Magic: The Gathering and I can’t wait to link up with Whatnot and battle it out with the winner.”

Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone podcast will be live on hand to deliver a play-by-play analysis of the match, which will be streamed live on the Whatnot app. There will also special giveaways, special guests and other interactions going on ahead of the one-on-one showdown with Post.

The Grammy nominee is an outspoken Magic: The Gathering fan and previously partnered with its parent company, Wizards of the Coast, to reboot the trading card game’s play program.

Magic: The Gathering was released in 1993 and has ballooned into a global fan base of 50 million players.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.