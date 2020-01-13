Do You Know What Popeye’s Favorite Food Is? This Lady Had THE BEST ANSWER!!!!!

A contestant blew the sudden death question on Family Feud in Canada.

The teams were tied and it all came down to one question. The winner would go on to play for $10,000.

The question-name Popeye’s favorite food?

The contestant quickly hits the buzzer and says “CHICKEN” and does a dance because she thinks she won it all for her family.

It takes her a minute to realize the error but by then it is too late and the family loses the game.

The correct answer was spinach, as in the cartoon Popeye.

Fast food chain Popeye’s stepped in to give the losing family $10,000 worth of Popeye’s food.

