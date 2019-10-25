Do you hear what I hear? It's Whitney Houston singing with Pentatonix

RCA RecordsIt's a special holiday gift: A new Whitney Houston Christmas collaboration.

Following the remix of "Higher Love" that DJ KYGO created from a song Whitney recorded back in 1990, Pentatonix has released a track featuring the late, great singer on their new album, The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, out today.

The song, "Do You Hear What I Hear?," was first recorded by Whitney in 1987. It combines her amazing vocals from that recording with the five-person a capella group's backing vocals.

The song is one of four new tracks on The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, which also features duets with Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly and Jazmine Sullivan.

Pentatonix will kick off a holiday tour November 30 in New York City; it's scheduled to wrap up December 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.