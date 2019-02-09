“Beer before wine is always fine” has been used by people for years in order to avoid a hangover. A new study exposes that theory.

90 people were given beer and wine in one order the first week and in reverse order the next week. The participants were asked how they felt after each night of drinking.

According to the study, the order in which they drank the alcohol had no bearing on how hungover they felt the next day.

Do you have drinking rules? Do you mix alcohols when you drink? What alcohol must you stay away from at all costs?