Do You Bring “Your “Famous Cookies” To Holiday Parties? Here Are The Top 5 Favs Of The Season!

Cookies are great anytime but they are more special around the holidays. They taste better…am I right?

Anyway, Better Homes And Gardens polled people to find out what cookies they look forward to every holiday season.

Chocolate Chip was number 1. Sugar cookies came in second place. The rest of the top 5 include fudge, peanut butter and a tie between gingerbread and snickerdoodle.

The survey also wanted to know what cookies could people do without. The cookie with the least love was Oatmeal Raisin followed by Coconut Macaroons and Pumpkin Bars.

What fresh-baked cookie would you want right now?