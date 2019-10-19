Do We Have New Coldplay Albums Coming!?

Rumors that Coldplay is readying two new albums broke recently after a so-called insider spoke to the Daily Star. Now it seems there’s some fire behind that smoke.

According to that source, the band will put out a more “experimental” record next month, with something more “mainstream” coming in 2020. A tour is then to follow.

Spin says posters and billboards are showing up around the world, featuring the band sitting with German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. The date reads November 22, 1919. However, the music site notes that Nietzsche died in 1900.

Meanwhile, Coldplay has updated their social media with an image of a moon and sun, perhaps a reference to the two releases.

What do you think of the band’s marketing campaign?