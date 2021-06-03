Do Plants and Trees Have Feelings?

It’s JBird here. I received this email the other day and thought it was interesting. I suffer from OCD and understand it can be tough. What do you think of plants and trees having feelings? Maybe you can with advice as well.

Hey JBird

I have ocd. I overthink everything! I am really in my head these days. Here’s my problem. I can’t walk on grass. I feel like it hurts the grass. My ocd makes me feel like plants and trees have feelings. How do we know if plants can’t feel? It’s driving me crazy. I find it hard to cope lately. Part of me knows it’s ridiculous but its giving me major anxiety. Could please give some perspective as I know you struggle with mental health issues/

Rachel