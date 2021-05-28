DJ Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae debut moody “You” video

NBC

DJ Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae go underground for the “You” video.

The clip finds 17-year-old Tate turning into a computer hacker who manages to hijack the system and take the video into her own hands. Watching the unreleased footage surrounded by computer monitors, Tate pieces together clips of a gemstone-covered Troye while she dances around her dimly lit apartment with a teddy bear in hand, going such lengths as to cut her own face out of a Polaroid picture and then light it on fire.

After teasing “You” on Tik Tok and Instagram, the collaboration between the three international stars — Kosovo-based DJ Regard, Australia native Troye, and Canadian Tate — dropped in April. It reached the top five on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.