DIY: White Claw Daiquiris In A Carved Out Pineapple!

We will all remember 2020 as the year that Rona ruined our lives but some of us will remember it as the year of the White Claw.

So far this year I’ve shared recipes for White Claw slushees, White Claw popsicles and now I present to you…White Claw Daiquiri in a Pineapple!

Here’s what you’ll need:

1/2 can Pineapple White Claw

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 ounce rum

Splash of lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Whole pineapple

Heres what to do: