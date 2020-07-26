DIY: White Claw Daiquiris In A Carved Out Pineapple!

We will all remember 2020 as the year that Rona ruined our lives but some of us will remember it as the year of the White Claw.
So far this year I’ve shared recipes for White Claw slushees, White Claw popsicles and now I present to you…White Claw Daiquiri in a Pineapple!
Here’s what you’ll need:
1/2 can Pineapple White Claw
1 cup frozen strawberries
1 ounce rum
Splash of lime juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
Whole pineapple
Heres what to do:
- Cut the top off the pineapple, and remove the inside. Cut up some of the pineapple for garnish.
- Place White Claw, frozen strawberries, rum, lime juice, and simple syrup into a blender, and blend until smooth Pour blended drink into hollowed-out pineapple.
- Garnish with extra pineapple, fun straw, umbrella or whatever. Drink before it melts!