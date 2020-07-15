DIY: Disney’s Marshmallow Churros

Miss walking around Disney snacking on a yummy marshmallow churro stick? Here’s how to make them at home.
What you need:
9 marshmallows, divided into groups of three for each skewer
1 4.5 ounce bag of soft caramels
1 12 ounce bag of white chocolate chips
1/2 cup white granulated sugar
1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon
What to do:
- Mix the cinnamon and sugar in a bowl.
- Unwrap half of the bag of soft caramels and melt in the microwave until the caramel is a smooth and liquidy.
- Put 1/2 the bag of white chocolate chips in the microwave until the chocolate is a smooth and liquidy.
- Set up an assembly line starting with the marshmallows, then caramel, then white chocolate, and ending with the cinnamon sugar.
- Dip the marshmallows in the caramel and shake off any excess. You only want a thin layer.
- Dip the marshmallows into the white chocolate and shake off any access. You only want a thin layer. If the caramel from the previous step is mixing in with white chocolate too much.
- While the white chocolate is still loose, dip the marshmallow wands into the cinnamon sugar mixture and coat completely.
- Place completed wands on a plate (if you have wax paper, use it) and put into the refrigerator for at least one hour to harden before eating.
- Enjoy while watching your favorite Disney movies and it will be like you’re there…kinda.