Nikki

DIY: Disney’s Marshmallow Churros

Miss walking around Disney snacking on a yummy marshmallow churro stick? Here’s how to make them at home.

What you need:

9 marshmallows, divided into groups of three for each skewer
1 4.5 ounce bag of soft caramels
1 12 ounce bag of white chocolate chips
1/2 cup white granulated sugar
1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

What to do:

  1. Mix the cinnamon and sugar in a bowl.
  2. Unwrap half of the bag of soft caramels and melt in the microwave until the caramel is a smooth and liquidy.
  3. Put 1/2 the bag of white chocolate chips in the microwave until the chocolate is a smooth and liquidy.
  4. Set up an assembly line starting with the marshmallows, then caramel, then white chocolate, and ending with the cinnamon sugar.
  5. Dip the marshmallows in the caramel and shake off any excess. You only want a thin layer.
  6. Dip the marshmallows into the white chocolate and shake off any access. You only want a thin layer. If the caramel from the previous step is mixing in with white chocolate too much.
  7. While the white chocolate is still loose, dip the marshmallow wands into the cinnamon sugar mixture and coat completely.
  8. Place completed wands on a plate (if you have wax paper, use it) and put into the refrigerator for at least one hour to harden before eating.
  9. Enjoy while watching your favorite Disney movies and it will be like you’re there…kinda.

 