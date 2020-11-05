Dixie D'Amelio, Addison Rae respond to Ariana Grande's criticism of partying during COVID-19

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ariana Grande made it known that she vehemently disapproves of people partying during the COVID-19 pandemic — no matter who they are.

During a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, the “Positions” singer seemingly tore into a group of TikTok stars who filmed themselves living it up at Los Angeles’ Saddle Ranch. She inferred that such behavior makes it even harder for the country to stay on top of controlling the virus.

“Did we all need to go to f***king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass,” Grande fumed at the time. “Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

Now, two of those TikTok stars who allegedly attended the party are speaking out and, as it turns out, both agreed with the Grammy Award-winner.

Dixie D’Amelio, a 19-year-old aspiring singer, spoke with Pap Galore about being called out by Ariana Grande for attending the Saddle Ranch party.

While D’Amelio told the reporter that she didn’t know what to think of the unexpected criticism at first, she later admitted, “I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah.”

Similarly, Addison Rae, a 20-year-old TikTok dancer, was also asked by Pap Galore in a separate interview about Grande’s criticism.

“I think it’s fair,” said Rae, who also declared, “No more parties.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected nearly 9.5 million Americans and killed over 233,000 people in the country.