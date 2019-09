If you can make it to New Jersey, Sopranos-Con will include art, food, music, and comedy based on the classic drama series.

Several cast members are scheduled to be there. Dominic Chianese who played Junior and Tony Sirico who was Pauly Walnuts are scheduled to attend.

Sopranos-Con happens at the Meadowlands Expo in Secaucus on November 23rd and 24th.

