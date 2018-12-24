Disney’s 2019 Movie Lineup is Unstoppable!

Disney has just shared their movie lineup for next year, and it looks unstoppable.

If you’re a fan of the Disney classics, there’s “The Lion King,” “Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” and “Toy Story,” and “Frozen.” If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe there will be “Captain Marvel” and the much anticipated “Avengers: Endgame.” For the sci-fi fans, the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy is set to hit theaters next year too. Get your popcorn ready.

What Disney movie are you anticipating to see the most?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mariah Carey Is Raking In The Dough Thanks To This One Song Good Thing Christmas Break Is Coming! No Need To Call The Cops To Get Your Kid Out Of Bed! AAA and Budweiser Offer Sober Rides for the Holidays Taco Bell Testing New Nacho Boxes ! Get Ready For More “Men In Black”! You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out Kid! And This Kid Actually DID With A Nerf Gun!
Comments