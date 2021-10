It’s like a Genie in a bottle to grant your wish of getting on the rides faster. The “Genie” app is now avail for guests at Disney. The free service will be built into Disney Parks’ established apps along with a paid version called “Disney Genie Plus. It allows guests to access the “lightning lane” for $15 at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland. “Lightning lane” is basically a paid version of Disney’s FastPass — a benefit that used to be free for guests.