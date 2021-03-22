Disney Props Up For Sale

You can own a magical piece of history the cherish like the memories of going to Disney.

There are only a few vendors around the world that Disney sells authentic park props. Two of those vendors are in the Lakeland Antique Mall, off I-4 at 3530 US Hwy 98 N.

Imagine your friends come over to see a Disney Springs holiday castle decoration or a life size Dopey in your living room!? The castle decor can be yours for $1,500, Dopey for $5,800, original artwork from “It’s a Small World” legend Mary Blair for $13,900 and more.

Looking for something more affordable check out tiki lamps from the Polynesian Resort for under $100.