When the Disney+ streaming service launches they plan on bringing out all the big guns.

The House of Mouse has just announced that “Home Alone,” “Night At The Museum,” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” will be rebooted when the streaming service launches. Disney+ will also have original content and classic content. The service launches on November 12.

Do you plan on getting Disney+ when it launches? What do you think about Disney giving these movies the reboot treatment?