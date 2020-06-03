Disney Offering FREE Shipping Today For Their Face Masks!

Wearing a face mask when you go out is pretty much the norm, and Disney has manufactured some pretty cool masks for the family.

If you want to order some for your family, Disney is offering free shipping all day!

This is an awesome deal seeing how before you would have to spend at least $75 to take advantage of free shipping.

The masks feature an array of your favorite Disney characters from Baby Yoda to Disney Princesses. The masks will cost you $19.99 for a pack of 4.

Are you starting to coordinate your mask with your outfit? I’d want a ghost from the Haunted Mansion! Hahah!