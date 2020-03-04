Disney is Just Now Getting a Mickey Mouse Ride!

With Disney World being built around Mickey Mouse it’s crazy that Disney World hasn’t had one ride that centers around Disney’s first animated character, until now.

“Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” ride comes to Orlando’s Disney World theme park on Wednesday and will feature both Mickey and Minnie trying to find the perfect spot for a picnic before going on a train ride on “Runnamuck Railroad.” “There is more happening in each and every scene than you could possibly have time to see in just one experience,” says Kevin Rafferty, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering.

What is your favorite Walt Disney ride?