Disney Employee Shuts Down Marriage Proposal

Disney said it has apologized to a couple whose now-viral marriage proposal was stopped by an overzealous employee.

The video shows a man getting on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. Mid-proposal, an employee rushes up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform. Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee.

A friend of the couple said the man had gotten permission to propose on the platform. A Disney spokesperson said, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”