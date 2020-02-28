Disney Cruise Boat Full Of Passengers Sinks!

Florida’s Disney World Jungle Cruise boat full of passengers partially sinks!

First of all, everyone is safe. Some guests were submerged in water from their waists down. After everyone got off safely, hilarious reactions followed. Have a look below. – Nikki

Imagine being a casual tourist on a Jungle Cruise boat and it just straight up sinks and you don’t know if it’s part of the ride or not — Cameron (@DisneyDweller) February 27, 2020

I was promised a 3 hour tour, A 3 HOUR TOUR! — Jeremy (Main Street Magic) (@mainstmagic) February 28, 2020