Disney Bringing Back Shows & Character Meet & Greets

Disney says their popular meet-and-greets will return in November.
There will be some precautions in place with hugs and autographs not being permitted yet, but guests will be able to enjoy one-on-one time with the characters and take photos.
The returning meet-and-greets include:
- Disney Princesses at Princess Fairytale Hall in the Magic Kingdom
- Mickey Mouse in his 50th Anniversary EARidescent outfit at Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom
- Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney Junior Stars in the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
More of the shows and performances that were on pause during the pandemic are also returning.
Those shows include:
- Next week: Music returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Asia with Chakranadi, and in the streets of Harambe in Africa with Kora Tinga Tinga .
- Oct. 14: Yeehaw Bob returns to rock the Roost with his wacky piano playing and singing at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.
- Early Nov.: Tam Tam Drummers return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Nov. 7: “Disney Movie Magic” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with new scenes featuring Disney’s epic adventure, “Mulan.”
- Dec. 19: The cast and crew of “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” bring back all the comedy and thrills of the action-packed show.