Disgraced boy band mogul Lou Pearlman to be focus of new biopic, "Transcon"

Following the release of the Lance Bass-produced documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story comes news that the disgraced boy band mogul will be getting the biopic treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a film about Pearlman’s rise and fall, called Transcon, is in the works. It will be based on the Vanity Fair article “Mad About the Boys” and Tyler Gray’s nonfiction book The Hit Charade.

Producers on the project include hit songwriters Desmond Child and Andreas Carlsson, who will reportedly write new music for the film, as well as incorporate songs associated with Pearlman’s artists for the film’s soundtrack.

Pearlman created the boy bands *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, among other pop acts, and ultimately swindled them – and investors in his company Trans Continental – out of millions of dollars.

He was convicted of fraud and money laundering and died in prison in 2016 while serving a 25-year sentence for multiple felonies.

