Dinah Jane releases new song "SZNS"; Ally Brooke shares stripped down "Lips Don't Lie"

This summer is new music season for Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane.

The singer has released a new track called “SZNS” – pronounced “Seasons” – featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. On the R&B-influenced track, she sings about weathering the good and bad times with someone.

“Even when it storm we beat the rain/‘Cause we been through a thousand sunny days/We got szns baby (aye spring summer fall)/We got szns baby (yea we been through it all),” she sings.

“This song is dedicated to all the lovebirds this SZN!” Dinah says in a statement.

Meanwhile, her Fifth Harmony group mate Ally Brooke shared a stripped down version of her latest single, “Lips Don’t Lie,” on Friday. Coincidentally, the original version of that song also features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

