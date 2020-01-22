Dinah Jane announces solo world tour kicking off this spring

Dennis Leupold

Dinah Jane is gearing up to the tour the world solo.

The former Fifth Harmony member has announced the Dinah Jane World Tour, kicking off April 7 in Phoenix, AZ. She’ll hit stops in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Seattle, Los Angeles and more before heading overseas to Europe on May 15. The trek wraps up in Paris on May 23.

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday, January 24 at 9 a.m. local time. Dinah has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go towards the Global Wildlife Conservation’s Australian Wildfire Fund.

Dinah is set to release her new song, “Missed a Spot,” on February 14.

