Dinah Jane announces first headlining solo tour kicking off this fall

Dinah Jane is ready to hit the road solo.
The former Fifth Harmony member has announced select headlining concert dates for this fall. She’ll play San Francisco’s Brick + Mortar on November 10, Los Angeles’ The Roxy on November 11, Chicago’s Subterranean on November 13 and New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on November 25.
The mini-tour will mark the first time Dinah will be performing a full set of her solo material live.
“Ever since releasing new music over the past year, I’ve envisioned how the tracks would feel live on stage and I can’t WAIT to get on the road to make that a reality,” Dinah says in a statement.
“It’s gonna be all the range of emotions – so get ready to be in your feelings and dance the night away. I hope y’all are ready!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
Dinah’s newest track, “SZNS,” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, was released in July.
