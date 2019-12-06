Different Directions: Liam, Niall and Harry all release new solo music

Republic Records

It's a big day for One Direction fans. No, the group isn't reuniting, but three of its former members have new music out today.

After much anticipation, Liam Payne’s debut solo album, LP1, has been released. The album features 17 tracks, including Liam's current single, “Stack It Up” and his previous hit, “Strip That Down.” It’s also got a new collaboration with Cheat Codes, called "Live Forever."

Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Harry Styles both dropped new tracks today. Niall released “Put a Little Love on Me,” which he called “one of my favorite songs I’ve written and a song very special to me.”

“Just wanted to release this song because I feel like it deserves to be released and I want you to have it now,” he tweeted to fans.

Harry, whose album Fine Line is due out December 13, debuted the song “Adore You,” along with its music video. The clip features the mysterious fishing town of Eroda, where everybody wears a frown. Harry plays a young man who grows up with a blindingly bright smile. He’s shunned by the townspeople, but one day he befriends a lonely fish and it changes his life.

No new releases from Louis Tomlinson today, but he did tweet support for Liam Thursday, writing, "MASSIVE shout out to Liam for his debut album out tomorrow. Congrats mate. Cant wait to hear!"

Louis' debut solo album, Walls, comes out January 31.

