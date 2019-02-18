Diddy Wax Figure Intentionally Damaged, Beheaded Inside Madame Tussauds!

Someone damaged and beheaded Diddy’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Manhattan, New York.

The vandal caused $300,000 in damages. Investigators recovered video of the incident and said the man looks to be in his 20’s or 30’s. It appears that the man specifically sought out the statue located on the 9th floor just before 9pm on Saturday night.

The man knocked over the statue causing Diddy’s head to become loose. The man left before anyone realized what had occurred.

Some people are freaked about the realness of Madame Tussauds.

Have you ever been to the museum?

How do you feel about it?