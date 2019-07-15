Diddy is officially rebooting MTV's 'Making The Band'

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

It's officially official. Diddy and MTV are joining forces once again, to reboot the pioneering reality TV series Making the Band.

Monday, the music mogul announced that the competition show was back by popular demand and set to air in 2020.

“MTV and I are back together again!!," Diddy proclaimed in an Instagram video post. "‘Making the Band’ is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world its next global superstars."

Earlier this week, the Bad Boy CEO set social media ablaze after he suggested the idea of the show’s return.

“We couldn't be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” Nina L. Diaz, MTV’s President of Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor – fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

As the media giant gears up for production, casting opportunities will be announced within the coming weeks. MTV is also bringing on music performance app Smule to launch the Making the Bandcampaign, a first-of-its-kind feature offering hopefuls a curated playlist of songs to choose from, which will allow them to create video auditions that can be shared across social media platforms.

After one season on ABC-TV, focusing on the boy band O-Town, Making the Band moved to MTV in 2002, and Diddy came on board. The series chronicled the creation of, and the subsequent real-life drama and intimate journeys of, music acts like Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

