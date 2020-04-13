Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dance together to raise money for coronavirus fundraiser

Prince Williams/Wireimage – Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Prince Williams/Wireimage - Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesFor anyone wondering if exes can be friends -- take a look at Diddy and Jennifer Lopez.

The 50-year-old, born Sean Combs, hopped on Instagram Live on Sunday to host a dance-a-thon to raise money for frontline healthcare workers in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. During the charity stream, fans were delighted to see the artist joined by the Latin icon.

Diddy and JLo chatted for a moment before showing off their moves to Elvis Crespo's "Suavemante".

"I think I taught you those moves," Lopez joked as Diddy attempted a salsa-like dance.

The party of two quickly turned into a party of three as the Hustlers star ushered over her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Diddy cheered the couple before sending them off, amicably telling the couple, "I just love you guys."

Lopez wasn't the only A-list celebrity to dance for a good cause. The Easter Sunday virtual dance party also featured appearances from DJ Khaled, Rita Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Ava Duvernay, LaLa Anthony, Tiffany Haddish and Naomi Campbell, just to name a few.

As it turned out, the dance-a-thon proved to be more than just a fun time with friends. It was a huge success and raised millions of dollars for the cause before the event was even over.

"WE HAVE RAISED OVER $3,000,000!!!!!!" he tweeted.

