Did You See Oprah & Lady Gaga At The BB&T? If Not, Check It Out!

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

She spoke with Lady Gaga who very openly spoke about being raped repeatedly at the age of 19.

She said she developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing the trauma.

During the hour long interview she talked about her fibromyalgia and her “romance” with Bradley Cooper.

She said, we did a really good job at fooling everyone.

After the interview, Oprah and Gaga shared an emotional embrace. You can see it on Oprah’s Instagram. Oprah thanked Gaga for being honest and open and she kept saying, I didn’t know we were gonna go there.

Gaga promised that new music is coming.

Oprah is on a 9-city wellness tour sponsored by Weight Watchers.

Other guests on the tour include Tina Fey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Is the tour coming to a city near you? Are you going to have a chance to attend?