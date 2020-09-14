Did You Know We Are Running Out Of Hurricane Names For 2020?

Of course…because 2020 and all. We are given 21 names in alphabetical order for hurricanes per year. What happens when you have more than 21 storms in a season? We borrow from the Greek. Starting with storm No. 22, we restart with the Greek Alphabet: Tropical Storm Alpha, then Beta, Gamma, etc…

This has only happened one time before — during the active season of 2005. But Tropical Storm Alpha didn’t even form that year until October 22nd.

We are just now entering the peak of hurricane season — late September into October and here we are a solid five weeks ahead of that pace.