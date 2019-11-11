Did You Catch The “People’s Choice Awards” Last Night!? Here Are The Winners!

The ladies were honored at this years’ People’s Choice Awards. Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award. Jennifer Aniston was awarded the 2019 People’s Icon award and P!nk received the People’s Champion Award.

Other big winners of the evening included Shawn Mendes who won Best Male Artist and Billie Eilish for Best Female Artist. K-Pop group won for Best Group, Concert Tour of 2019 and Video of 2019 for their video, “Kill This Love.”

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album won for album of 2019, while the song of 2019 went to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for “Senorita.” Country artist of 2019 went to Blake Shelton.

Beyonce won for Animated Movie Star of 2019 for the voice of “Nala” in The Lion King. The Netflix drama, Stranger Things won big for Show and Drama of 2019. And actress Zendaya won for 2019 Female Movie Star and Drama T.V. Star for HBO’s Euphoria.

Who do you think should’ve won at the People’s Choice Awards?

The People’s Choice Awards Winners