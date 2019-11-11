Did You Catch The “People’s Choice Awards” Last Night!? Here Are The Winners!

The ladies were honored at this years’ People’s Choice Awards. Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award. Jennifer Aniston was awarded the 2019 People’s Icon award and P!nk received the People’s Champion Award.
Other big winners of the evening included Shawn Mendes who won Best Male Artist and Billie Eilish for Best Female Artist. K-Pop group won for Best Group, Concert Tour of 2019 and Video of 2019 for their video, “Kill This Love.”
Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album won for album of 2019, while the song of 2019 went to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for “Senorita.” Country artist of 2019 went to Blake Shelton.
Beyonce won for Animated Movie Star of 2019 for the voice of “Nala” in The Lion King. The Netflix drama, Stranger Things won big for Show and Drama of 2019. And actress Zendaya won for 2019 Female Movie Star and Drama T.V. Star for HBO’s Euphoria.
Who do you think should’ve won at the People’s Choice Awards?
The People’s Choice Awards Winners
Movie Awards:
Favorite Movie of the Year: “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. . . . from “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya . . . from “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Favorite Comedy: Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery”
Favorite Comedic Movie Star: Noah Centineo . . . from “The Perfect Date”
Favorite Drama: “After”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Star: Cole Sprouse . . . from “Five Feet Apart”
Favorite Action Movie: “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite Action Movie Star: Tom Holland . . . from “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Favorite Animated Movie Star: Beyoncé . . . from “The Lion King”
Favorite Family Movie: “Aladdin”
TV Awards:
Favorite TV Show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite Drama: “Stranger Things”
Favorite Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Reality Show: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Favorite Competition Show: “America’s Got Talent”
Favorite TV Actor: Cole Sprouse . . . from “Riverdale”
Favorite TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown . . . from “Stranger Things”
Favorite Drama Star: Zendaya . . . from “Euphoria”
Favorite Comedy Star: Kristen Bell . . . from “The Good Place”
Favorite Daytime Talk Show: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Favorite Late Night Talk Show: “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”
Favorite Competition Contestant: Hannah Brown . . . from “The Bachelorette”
Favorite Reality TV Star: Khloe Kardashian
Favorite Binge-worthy Show: “Outlander”
Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: “Shadowhunters”
Music Awards:
Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Song: “Señorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Favorite Album: “Lover”, Taylor Swift
Favorite Group: BLACKPINK
Favorite Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Music Video: “Kill This Love”, BLACKPINK
Favorite Concert Tour: BLACKPINK
Other Awards:
Favorite Social Celebrity: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Comedy Act: Kevin Hart
Favorite “Style” Star: Harry Styles . . . It’s in his name!
Favorite “Game Changer”: Simone Biles