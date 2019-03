I love these guys! And they’re soooooooooo easy on the eyes!

RELATED CONTENT

So Ed Sheeran Walks Into A Bar…..not a joke…he owns it!

Let’s Check What’s Trending In Hollywood!

Yes, HANSON thinks “Baby Shark” is kind of a rip-off of “MMMBop”. Really?

All Sales Final At Charlotte Russe! All Stores Are Closing!

The Cranberries Release First Track From New Album

Jury: Nouman Raja Guilty Of Manslaughter And Attempted First Degree Murder