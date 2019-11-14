Did You Catch P!nk Last Night On The CMA’s!?

Amazing performance with Chris Stapleton! But then we’re hearing this?!!?!?

P!nk is stepping away from music for at least a year to focus on family, the mother of two told Entertainment Tonight that with her children being in school and her husband, Carey Hart ready to focus on his career, she’s decided to focus on family.

“Yeah, we did two-and-a-half years and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” says P!nk.

P!nk and Carey are about to celebrate 14 years of marriage to which P!nk says he “deserves a trophy” for.

Did you take a break from your career to focus on family? Was it a bad or good decision for you?