Ohhhhhhhhhhh it’s gonna be another scary season! I think we were all traumatized by Jason and “Friday The 13th” when we were younger, and actually with every remake and reboot of the movie! Jason haunted Camp Crystal Lake. Mr. Jingles haunts Camp Redwood!

What did you think of the first episode!? I love Billie Lordes character! That eye shadow! Those outfits!! This season is going to be fantastically bloody and 80’s-licious!