Did Taylor Swift’s boyfriend co-write songs on 'folklore'?

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift’s surprise album, folklore, hasn’t even been out a full day, but fan theories are already springing up. One idea gathering steam is that Taylor’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, is actually a secret co-writer on the album.

When Taylor announced the release of folklore Thursday, she thanked her collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver and a co-writer named William Bowery. But some digging from fans has so far revealed there are apparently no registered songwriters or producers named William Bowery.

That’s led some fans to believe William Bowery could be a pseudonym for Joe because his great-grandfather’s name was William, and Joe and Taylor reportedly met at the Bowery Hotel in New York City back in 2016.

Taylor is no stranger to pseudonyms. She wrote the Rihanna hit “This Is What You Came For” with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris under the name Nils Sjöberg.

Some fans also believe Taylor’s brother, Austin, sang a cover of “Look What You Made Me Do” that was used on an episode of Killing Eve, using the fake band name Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.